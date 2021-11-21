Northern Trust Corp Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 446,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.