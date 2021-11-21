Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.31. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

