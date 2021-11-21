Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,294 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 572.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $68.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

