Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,198 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.65% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

