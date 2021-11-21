Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,837,086.72 in Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,837,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. Amplitude Inc has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMPL. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $337,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

