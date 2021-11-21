Bank of America Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $95.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.05.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $71.02 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

