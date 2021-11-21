Mizuho Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $69.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

SR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

NYSE SR opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 21.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

