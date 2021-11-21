$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hess by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 14.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $76.07 on Friday. Hess has a 12-month low of $46.06 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

