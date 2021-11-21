Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $620,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will announce $620,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $590,000.00 and the highest is $650,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nyxoah.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NYXH opened at $21.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.27. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.