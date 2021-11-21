Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Raised to $53.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $48.03.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after buying an additional 164,232 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after acquiring an additional 857,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 520,307 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,663,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,682,000 after acquiring an additional 425,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

