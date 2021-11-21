Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SMLP stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $215.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.06.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.84 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

