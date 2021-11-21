Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) fell 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.22. 118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 138,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

XLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

