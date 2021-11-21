Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 215,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,050,860 shares.The stock last traded at $6.12 and had previously closed at $6.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

