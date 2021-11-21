Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in October

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the October 14th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. Woolworths Group has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

