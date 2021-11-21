Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VWAPY opened at 20.27 on Friday. Volkswagen has a one year low of 16.81 and a one year high of 29.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 22.17.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.