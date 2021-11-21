Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VWAPY opened at 20.27 on Friday. Volkswagen has a one year low of 16.81 and a one year high of 29.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 22.17.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.