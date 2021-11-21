Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $285.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.00.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $249.52 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.