Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,147 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,424,000 after acquiring an additional 48,541 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neenah alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $48.12 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $806.44 million, a PE ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Neenah’s payout ratio is -387.76%.

In other Neenah news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.