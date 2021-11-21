Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.86 and a 200 day moving average of $162.68. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.91 and a 1 year high of $171.73.

