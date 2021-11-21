Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Dune Acquisition worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dune Acquisition by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DUNE opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

