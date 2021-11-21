Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 30.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,517,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,825,000 after acquiring an additional 169,983 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.8% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,764,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 58,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $825.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.28. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $90,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,271 shares of company stock worth $731,559. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Applied Molecular Transport Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.