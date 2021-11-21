Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -104.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

