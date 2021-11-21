One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.26 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,776 shares of company stock valued at $475,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

