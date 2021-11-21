Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Ross Stores stock opened at $112.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $104.92 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 547,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,563,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $1,006,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 260,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,406,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

