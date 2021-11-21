TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a market cap of $193.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.07. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 74,670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 68,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 227,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

