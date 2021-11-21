Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) to Sell

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RXST. Bank of America assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

RxSight stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33. RxSight has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RxSight will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $101,712.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

