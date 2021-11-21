22,011 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.