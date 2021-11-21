Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post sales of $27.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.52 million to $29.10 million. Conifer reported sales of $30.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $117.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $121.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.12 million, with estimates ranging from $117.08 million to $125.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In other Conifer news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 38,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

