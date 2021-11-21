LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 511.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gerdau by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.83%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

