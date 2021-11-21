LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,473 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

