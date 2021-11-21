Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orbital Energy Group were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Orbital Energy Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 289,211 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 732,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 198,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OEG. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

OEG stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $168.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 73.34% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

In related news, CEO James F. Oneil purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

