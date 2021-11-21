Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 330,078 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 45.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 200,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 291.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 254,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $297.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PXLW shares. Citigroup lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

