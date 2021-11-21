Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

SILK has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $630,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,823.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,112 shares of company stock worth $6,217,161. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,479,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,351,000 after acquiring an additional 407,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,354 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after acquiring an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

