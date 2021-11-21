Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.68. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $287.12 and a 1 year high of $545.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

