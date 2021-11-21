Telsey Advisory Group Increases Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $130.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

PLCE stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

