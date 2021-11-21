Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $610.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $555.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $287.12 and a one year high of $545.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.74 and its 200 day moving average is $423.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

