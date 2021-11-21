Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 105,945 Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.65% of Aptinyx worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

APTX stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.32. Aptinyx Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

