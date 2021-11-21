Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 154,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HDSN stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $209.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

