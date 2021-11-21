Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 55,762 Shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 717,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.59% of FNCB Bancorp worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 48.0% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 55,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNCB opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $179.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

In related news, Director William G. Bracey bought 11,900 shares of FNCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,081.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,066 shares in the company, valued at $184,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNCB Bancorp Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

