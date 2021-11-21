Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 760.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 195,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 24.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MX opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $875.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

