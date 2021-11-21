Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.34 Million Position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,815,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Lipocine were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Lipocine alerts:

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.17 on Friday. Lipocine Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $103.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Lipocine Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.