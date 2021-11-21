Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells $5,161,500.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Service Co. International stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $90,862,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 89.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after buying an additional 1,166,556 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 116.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,973,000 after buying an additional 1,133,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after buying an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

