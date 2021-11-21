Insider Selling: Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CFO Sells $8,052,259.60 in Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AA opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after acquiring an additional 728,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,613 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.