Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at UBS Group

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,824,000 after acquiring an additional 741,921 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

