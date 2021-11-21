Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $182.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $192.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.85.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $140.34 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $280.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 37,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

