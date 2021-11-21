Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.29% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

CYCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CYCN opened at $2.32 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. Analysts forecast that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

