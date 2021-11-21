Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $9,100,322.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $6,660,228.90.

On Monday, September 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $6,494,168.45.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $211.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

