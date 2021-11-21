HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells $18,435,120.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dharmesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95.

NYSE HUBS opened at $822.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -495.39 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $757.35 and its 200 day moving average is $643.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Barclays started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $795.44.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

