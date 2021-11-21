HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells $18,435,120.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Dharmesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95.
NYSE HUBS opened at $822.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -495.39 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $757.35 and its 200 day moving average is $643.93.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Barclays started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $795.44.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
