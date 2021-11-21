CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii Sells 1,200,000 Shares

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE LAW opened at $44.04 on Friday. CS Disco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $43,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $32,987,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $16,023,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.