The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Major Shareholder Sells $684,460,000.00 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:EL opened at $352.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.17. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $356.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after acquiring an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

