LPL Financial LLC Sells 481 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $366.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.